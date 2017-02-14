Launch your brand with a high‑impact logo reveal that blends neon glow, cinematic lens flare, and swirling particles on a dark, minimalist stage. This 3D motion graphics ident builds energy with a sweeping scan line, a smoky burst, and a crisp final hold featuring your tagline. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, commercials, and presentations, it’s fully customizable—adjust colors, glow intensity, and typography to match your identity. The clean, futuristic aesthetic keeps focus on your mark while delivering maximum punch in seconds.