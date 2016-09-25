Improved Impulse

Create a bold, cinematic logo reveal in seconds. This 3D logo animation features a sweeping light bar, lens flares, and a particle explosion that lands with epic impact. A centered, reflective stage highlights your brand mark with neon glow and crisp contrast. Add your logo and tagline, choose your color theme, and you’re ready for an unforgettable intro or outro. Ideal for channels, highlights, trailers, and product branding where a modern, high‑energy identity is key.