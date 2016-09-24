Improved VHS

Bring your brand to life with a neon VHS logo reveal inspired by retro 80s aesthetics. This punchy intro/outro blends analog tape texture, scanlines, and tasteful glitch artifacts for a crisp synthwave vibe. A bold, centered logo and editable tagline keep focus on your identity while the dark background and neon glow deliver maximum contrast. Easily customize colors and fine-tune the look to match your style. Perfect for channels, trailers, gaming, and creative brands seeking a nostalgic yet modern edge.