Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slice It Up - Original - Poster image

Slice It Up

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Cinematic
Intro
Light slash
Line wipe
2.8Kexports
rating
Give your video a cinematic edge with a dark, minimal motion title that reveals your headline via a razor‑sharp light slash. Subtle dust and film grain add gritty texture, while the centered layout keeps the message clear and bold. Ideal for intros and outros, this template blends suspenseful pacing with elegant glow accents and a brief glitch finish. Easily tailor fonts, colors, and audio to your brand. If you need a clean, impactful title that feels like a movie opener, this design delivers polished style and high‑contrast drama in seconds.
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TitanJin Intro
by titanjingaming
exactly what i needed!
the interface was easy to use and the process to get my video was quick. 10/10 would recommend :)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us