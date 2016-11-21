Social Networks

Create crisp call-to-action clips for any social platform in minutes. This minimal, flat-design motion title pairs a bold social icon with your message and a click interaction to drive action. Ideal as a short intro, outro, or subscribe animation for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more. Customize platform, text, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and pop-ins keep the focus on your CTA while the clean layout ensures readability everywhere.