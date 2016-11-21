Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Networks - Original - Poster image

Social Networks

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Outro
Subscribe animation
Motion title
Flat design
9.5Kexports
rating
Create crisp call-to-action clips for any social platform in minutes. This minimal, flat-design motion title pairs a bold social icon with your message and a click interaction to drive action. Ideal as a short intro, outro, or subscribe animation for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more. Customize platform, text, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and pop-ins keep the focus on your CTA while the clean layout ensures readability everywhere.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us