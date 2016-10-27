Make a bold first impression with a painterly logo reveal. This minimal 2D motion design splashes brush strokes onto a textured paper backdrop to uncover your brand, then adds a clean tagline bar underneath. It’s fast, energetic, and perfect for intros, outros, tutorials, product reviews, and corporate videos. Customize the background texture, colors, and type to match your identity. With organic brush strokes, paint splatter, and a centered composition, this logo animation delivers handcrafted charm with modern polish.