Vivid Poster 2

Templates
/
Video Ads
Post
6-15s
Titles
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Vivid Poster 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Leany profile image
Created by Leany
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
60fps
2videos
1image
7texts
3fonts
1audio
Step up your social media game with an eye-catching Vivid Poster that takes centerstage on any feed. Our template lets you easily customize text, fonts, and colors to create an attention-grabbing post perfect for promotions and events. With the right blend of vibrance and style, your posts are bound to make an impact!
Similar templates
Best of Leany
Vivid Poster 1 Original theme video
Vivid Poster 1
Edit
By Leany
10s
1
9
18
Step up your social media game with an eye-catching Vivid Poster that takes centerstage on any feed. Our template lets you easily customize text, fonts, and colors to create an attention-grabbing post perfect for promotions and events. With the right blend of vibrance and style, your posts are bound to make an impact!
Dynamic Journey Opener - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Journey Opener - Post
Edit
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
Short Intro - Post Original theme video
Short Intro - Post
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Travel Logo Opener - Post Original theme video
Travel Logo Opener - Post
Edit
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Post Original theme video
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
13s
27
13
14
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
Typography Poster 6 - Post Original theme video
Typography Poster 6 - Post
Edit
By Promak
10s
21
11
20
Craft a visual masterpiece with our Typography Poster template. Create breathtaking visuals as your text transcends the screen with dynamic animations and mesmerizing depth effects. The power to customize fonts, colors, and incorporate images or videos ensures that your message stands out. Ideal for ads, presentations, or social media, your content will not only be seen but also remembered.
Typography Poster 5 - Post Original theme video
Typography Poster 5 - Post
Edit
By Promak
10s
21
6
9
Craft a visual masterpiece with our Typography Poster template. Create breathtaking visuals as your text transcends the screen with dynamic animations and mesmerizing depth effects. The power to customize fonts, colors, and incorporate images or videos ensures that your message stands out. Ideal for ads, presentations, or social media, your content will not only be seen but also remembered.
Typography Poster 4 - Post Original theme video
Typography Poster 4 - Post
Edit
By Promak
10s
2
7
11
Craft a visual masterpiece with our Typography Poster template. Create breathtaking visuals as your text transcends the screen with dynamic animations and mesmerizing depth effects. The power to customize fonts, colors, and incorporate images or videos ensures that your message stands out. Ideal for ads, presentations, or social media, your content will not only be seen but also remembered.
