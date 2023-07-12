Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Youtube Story 5 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Youtube Story 5

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 4 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
YouTube
Promo
Rectangle shape
144exports
rating
Launch a clean, high-impact vertical story to promote your latest video. This minimal design pairs bold headlines with a framed, tinted media panel and a prominent call-to-action button. Smooth slide-ins, line wipes, and soft fades keep focus on your message. Ideal for YouTube teasers and channel updates, it’s easy to customize—swap headlines, descriptions, and media in seconds. The two-column layout delivers clarity and conversion power in a polished, modern aesthetic.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us