EchoCircle End 2

Wrap up your videos with a polished, clickable end screen. This transparent overlay features a bold flat UI with a headline banner, centered avatar or logo, two video preview panels, and prominent Subscribe, Like, and Share buttons. Add your social handles with platform icons to drive follows across channels. Customize fonts, colors, and icons to match your brand, then drop in your media for a compelling, professional outro. Designed for clarity, symmetry, and conversion-focused CTAs, it keeps viewers engaged while guiding them to watch more and subscribe.