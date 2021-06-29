Fast Intro Stomp v2

Kick off your video with impact. This energetic stomp intro delivers bold kinetic typography, seamless transitions, and a clean logo end card. Customize headlines, colors, and fonts to craft a fast, modern opener perfect for promos, ads, trailers, showreels, and social content. The punchy pacing and minimal flat design keep your message clear and memorable, while the final logo screen reinforces your brand. No complex setup—just edit the text, drop in your logo, and export a polished, professional opener in minutes.