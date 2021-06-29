Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Intro Stomp v2 - Original - Poster image

Fast Intro Stomp v2

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Logo animation
14Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with impact. This energetic stomp intro delivers bold kinetic typography, seamless transitions, and a clean logo end card. Customize headlines, colors, and fonts to craft a fast, modern opener perfect for promos, ads, trailers, showreels, and social content. The punchy pacing and minimal flat design keep your message clear and memorable, while the final logo screen reinforces your brand. No complex setup—just edit the text, drop in your logo, and export a polished, professional opener in minutes.
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mhakmal07
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Pack (2)
Themes (5)
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Fast Intro Stomp
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Fast Intro Stomp v2
By mhakmal07
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Fast Intro Stomp v2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us