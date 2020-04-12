Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Simple Quick Stomp - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Simple Quick Stomp - Horizontal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Title sequence
17.7Kexports
rating
Deliver your message fast with a punchy stomp intro. This minimal, black-and-white title sequence features kinetic typography, sliding panels, and crisp wipes that build to a clean logo reveal and tagline. Customize colors and fonts, update headlines, and export in horizontal, vertical, or square formats to fit any platform. Perfect for quick promos, channel intros, and brand bumpers where clarity and impact matter most. Get a streamlined, modern look with seamless transitions and bold type that keeps attention from the first frame to the final logo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us