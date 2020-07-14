Simple Quick Stomp - Square

Deliver your message fast with a punchy stomp intro. This minimal, black-and-white title sequence features kinetic typography, sliding panels, and crisp wipes that build to a clean logo reveal and tagline. Customize colors and fonts, update headlines, and export in horizontal, vertical, or square formats to fit any platform. Perfect for quick promos, channel intros, and brand bumpers where clarity and impact matter most. Get a streamlined, modern look with seamless transitions and bold type that keeps attention from the first frame to the final logo.