Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Typography - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Stomp Typography - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 25 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Logo animation
14.6Kexports
rating
Deliver maximum impact with a stomp typography opener built for speed and clarity. This kinetic title sequence pairs bold, minimal type with vibrant duotone backgrounds and clean transitions, ending on a strong logo screen. Easily swap fonts, colors, media, and text to match your brand and message. Perfect for intros, promos, and quick social edits, it keeps viewers engaged with rhythmic motion and punchy copy moments. Designed for modern campaigns and content creators who want high-energy results with minimal effort.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us