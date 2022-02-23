Stomp Typography - Square

Deliver maximum impact with a stomp typography opener built for speed and clarity. This kinetic title sequence pairs bold, minimal type with vibrant duotone backgrounds and clean transitions, ending on a strong logo screen. Easily swap fonts, colors, media, and text to match your brand and message. Perfect for intros, promos, and quick social edits, it keeps viewers engaged with rhythmic motion and punchy copy moments. Designed for modern campaigns and content creators who want high-energy results with minimal effort.