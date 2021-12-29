Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Stylish Stomp Promo - Square - Original - Poster image

Stylish Stomp Promo - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Promo
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
1.9Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a punchy stomp promo built around bold kinetic typography, duotone color tints, and rapid slide transitions. This versatile opener features multiple media scenes, clean geometric panels, decorative shape accents, and a strong end logo screen for branding. Ideal for intros, teasers, product highlights, or agency reels, it keeps attention focused on your headlines and visuals. Easily customize text, colors, media, and fonts to match your brand and export in common aspect ratios for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us