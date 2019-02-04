Battle Royale Story

Make scroll-stopping vertical story promos in seconds. This 9:16 template combines bold typography, a clean geometric media frame, and a clear call-to-action for high impact. Seamless pop-in transitions guide viewers through multiple visuals, ideal for showcasing products, announcements, or updates. Customize colors, fonts, headline, and imagery to fit your brand. Built to perform in social stories with vibrant gradients and sharp contrast that stays legible on mobile screens.