24 World News Intro - Post

27 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Bring your news broadcast into the spotlight with our '24 World News Intro' template. It's the perfect backdrop for your next breaking story with its rotating globes and news tickers, enhanced by modern typefaces. Customizable with your own logo, text, and colors, it's ready to cement your place as a trusted news source on any platform. Engage your audience with this polished, globally-inspired video.
Available formats
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic