24 World News Intro - Square

Templates
/
Branding
15-30s
Square
Planet
Earth
Cube
Metal
Futuristic
Spin
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
35exports
27 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Bring your news broadcast into the spotlight with our '24 World News Intro' template. It's the perfect backdrop for your next breaking story with its rotating globes and news tickers, enhanced by modern typefaces. Customizable with your own logo, text, and colors, it's ready to cement your place as a trusted news source on any platform. Engage your audience with this polished, globally-inspired video.
16:9
1:1
4:5
Original
Original
Black And White Theme
Black And White Theme
Black Theme
Black Theme
Red Theme
Red Theme
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Orange Theme
Orange Theme
Green Theme
Green Theme
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
