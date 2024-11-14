Black Friday Unveil - Vertical
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Capture the rush of the holiday shopping season with the Black Friday Unveil template. Bold visuals and dynamic animations bring your special offers to the forefront with sophistication. Tailor this template with your brand's unique colors, logo, and sale details to craft an announcement that's ready to leave a striking impact on your audience. Perfect for retail and e-commerce, it's the engaging content your customers won't want to miss.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic