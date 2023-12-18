Brand Unfolding - Post
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
169exports
Make your brand pop with an energetic logo animation built from unfolding geometric shapes. This clean, minimalist design assembles your mark with glossy reflections and smooth motion for a polished finish. It’s ideal for intros and outros, with responsive layouts for multiple formats and easy color controls to match your brand. The result is a high-contrast, vibrant reveal that focuses attention on your logo and leaves a modern, professional impression.
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