Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Brand Unfolding - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Brand Unfolding - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Geometric
Outro
Minimal
1.1Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with an energetic logo animation built from unfolding geometric shapes. This clean, minimalist design assembles your mark with glossy reflections and smooth motion for a polished finish. It’s ideal for intros and outros, with responsive layouts for multiple formats and easy color controls to match your brand. The result is a high-contrast, vibrant reveal that focuses attention on your logo and leaves a modern, professional impression.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original
Edit
Original
Purple Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Colorful Unfold On White Background Theme
Edit
Colorful Unfold On White Background Theme
Unfold On Black Background Theme
Edit
Unfold On Black Background Theme
Black Blue Theme
Edit
Black Blue Theme
Black Red Theme
Edit
Black Red Theme
White Red Theme
Edit
White Red Theme
White Green Theme
Edit
White Green Theme
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us