Christmas Greetings

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Winter
Christmas
Holidays
Flare
Light
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Christmas Greetings - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
19exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1audio
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logo and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Original With RGB Effect
Original With RGB Effect
Edit
