Dark Epic Reveal - Square

Bring your brand to life with a dramatic, cinematic logo reveal. This dark, atmospheric intro blends glowing accents, drifting embers, and tasteful lens flares over a reflective floor for a premium finish. Easily drop in your logo and optional text, customize colors for flares, particles and highlights, and you’re set. Ideal for intros, outros, promos and stings across social and broadcast. Designed to look elegant and epic without being overbearing, it puts your identity front and center with smooth, fluid animation.