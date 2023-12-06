Slideshow for my birthday party
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Dark Epic Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Dark Epic Reveal - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Outro
Embers
514exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a dramatic, cinematic logo reveal. This dark, atmospheric intro blends glowing accents, drifting embers, and tasteful lens flares over a reflective floor for a premium finish. Easily drop in your logo and optional text, customize colors for flares, particles and highlights, and you’re set. Ideal for intros, outros, promos and stings across social and broadcast. Designed to look elegant and epic without being overbearing, it puts your identity front and center with smooth, fluid animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us