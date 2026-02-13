Fire Paper Lyrics - Square

Transform your track into a captivating lyric video with a dramatic burnt‑paper aesthetic. This square music visualization features an audio‑reactive spectrum, beat‑synced exposure and distortion, drifting smoke, and ambient particles for a gritty, cinematic vibe. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style (bars, line, or dots), and add your logo and artist details. Simply upload your audio and lyrics—everything animates to the beat. Ideal for singles, teasers, and social posts, it delivers bold storytelling and high readability while keeping your brand front and center.