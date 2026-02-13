Fire Paper Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with a vertical lyric video that moves to the music. This template blends an audio‑reactive spectrum with fiery film‑burn edges, atmospheric smoke and floating particles for a bold, immersive look. Add your track, paste your lyrics, and personalize colors, fonts and spectrum style. Optional logo and artist/title text keep your branding front and center. Perfect for Stories, Reels and shorts, or full‑length releases, this reactive design delivers crisp readability and high impact on small screens.