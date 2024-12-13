en
Gift For You - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Square
6-15s
Boxes & Bags
Christmas
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Gift For You - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
14exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Unwrap the magic with our Gift for You template! A beautifully wrapped present takes center stage, opening to reveal your logo or message in a dazzling display of holiday cheer. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, heartfelt greetings, or product promotions, this template captures the joy and excitement of giving. Customize colors, text, and branding elements to create a unique and memorable video that feels like a gift in itself. Spread the holiday spirit in style!
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original
Original
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Golden Purple Theme
Golden Purple Theme
Edit
