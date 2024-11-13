Gingerbread Christmas Reveal
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Wrap your brand in the joy of the holidays with our charming Gingerbread Christmas Reveal template. Watch your logo emerge amongst a merry band of gingerbread pals, setting a warm, festive mood for your audience. Play with fonts and colors to craft a seasonal greeting or promo that's uniquely yours. This template is the perfect gift for your brand during the most wonderful time of the year.
