Gingerbread Christmas Reveal

6-15s
Landscape
Vacation
Christmas
Cartoon
Holidays
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Gingerbread Christmas Reveal - Original - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
19exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Wrap your brand in the joy of the holidays with our charming Gingerbread Christmas Reveal template. Watch your logo emerge amongst a merry band of gingerbread pals, setting a warm, festive mood for your audience. Play with fonts and colors to craft a seasonal greeting or promo that's uniquely yours. This template is the perfect gift for your brand during the most wonderful time of the year.
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original
Original
Edit
Blue Gingerbread
Blue Gingerbread
Edit
Green Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Red Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
