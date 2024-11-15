en
Golden Elegant Present

Golden Elegant Present - Original Theme - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
34exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
2images
3texts
1font
1audio
Set the gold standard for your brand with the Golden Elegant Present Reveal template. As your logo is unveiled from layers of shimmering gold, make every introduction a luxurious statement. Customize this flexible video with your colors and text to add an upscale touch, perfect for premium product launches or exclusive events. Get ready to wrap your message in elegance and let it shine.
Original Theme
Original Theme
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Red Theme
Red Theme
Green Theme
Green Theme
