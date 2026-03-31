HaloPulse Lyrics

Bring your songs to life with a powerful lyric visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum pulses to your music at center stage, surrounded by cinematic lights, subtle smoke, and shimmering particles. Add your audio and lyrics, customize fonts and colors, and choose from multiple spectrum styles for the perfect vibe. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers promoting singles, teasers, or full tracks across social platforms. With beat‑reactive effects, glitch accents, and an immersive dark aesthetic, your music stands out instantly—no advanced editing required.