HaloPulse Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a captivating lyric visual with a pulsing circular spectrum, neon glow, and cinematic stage lighting. This square music visualization syncs perfectly to your audio while displaying timed lyrics, artist details, and optional imagery or logo at the center. Ambient smoke, floating particles, and lens flares add depth and atmosphere, while responsive effects amplify every beat. Easily customize colors, typography, spectrum style, and frequency ranges to match any genre or brand. Perfect for single releases, social posts, and channel content when you want clean, modern visuals that keep the focus on your song.