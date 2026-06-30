Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Legendary Chronicles - Chromatic Theme - Poster image

Legendary Chronicles

01:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Fantasy
Slideshow
Medieval
Parchment
Promo
10exports
rating
Craft a legendary presentation with a cinematic medieval slideshow built on aged parchment. Scenes unfold through elegant ink reveals as the camera glides over tomes and a wooden desk, enhanced by warm light leaks and drifting particles. This versatile promo is perfect for book trailers, lore reveals, historical features, and fantasy branding. Easily replace media, edit titles, adjust colors, and finalize with your logo to deliver an epic, atmospheric story that feels handcrafted and timeless.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us