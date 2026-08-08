Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Legendary Chronicles - Square - Original - Poster image

Legendary Chronicles - Square

01:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Photorealistic
Parchment
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Immerse your audience in a cinematic fantasy chronicle. This photorealistic 3D desk scene unveils your images and headlines on aged parchment scrolls with elegant ink reveals, glowing transitions, and atmospheric dust. Perfect for book promos, lore spotlights or world‑building showcases, it blends medieval texture with refined, modern motion design. Customize images, titles, colors and branding, then finish with a polished logo end card. Earth‑tone grading, subtle flares and smooth camera drift deliver an epic, sophisticated mood that elevates your story from the very first frame.
Available formats:
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us