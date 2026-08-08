Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gilded Tome - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

Gilded Tome - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Luxury
Outro
8exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set on a gilded tome. This elegant, luxury-style animation features a dramatic press imprint, warm gold tones, atmospheric dust, and realistic materials like wood and aged pages. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, glows, and finish to match your identity. With smooth macro camera motion and selective depth of field, it’s ideal for intros and outros for authors, publishers, fantasy brands, and premium storytellers. Experience a refined, mysterious reveal that feels timeless and high‑end—crafted to make your mark unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us