Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gilded Tome - Post - Original Theme - Poster image

Gilded Tome - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Book
Books & Publishing
8exports
rating
Create a premium logo reveal with a cinematic, gilded tome. Pages turn, a mechanical press stamps your mark, and ember-like particles glow as your logo emerges in elegant embossing. This versatile logo animation is perfect for intros and outros, especially for authors, publishers, studios, and fantasy brands. Easily adjust book and glow colors, particle hue, and logo texture, bevel, and shadow for a refined, high‑end finish. A centered composition and dramatic lighting keep attention on your brand. Bring Old World craftsmanship and modern polish together in a distinctive reveal that elevates your identity.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us