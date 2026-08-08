Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Arcane Book - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

The Arcane Book - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Fantasy
Outro
3D motion graphics
15exports
rating
Open an ancient tome and let your brand emerge from parchment and dust. This cinematic square logo animation reveals your mark within richly textured pages as embers and particles drift through a moody, medieval-fantasy library. Customize the headline and tagline, pick your colors, and tune the glow to match your identity. Ideal as an intro or outro for authors, book launches, game studios, tabletop RPG channels, and publishing brands. Deliver an evocative, mysterious reveal with realistic materials and smooth 3D motion—no complex setup required.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us