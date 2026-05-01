Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Temple Vault - Square - Original - Poster image

Temple Vault - Square

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
7exports
rating
Forge a powerful brand presence with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set inside an ancient stone temple. Volumetric god rays, drifting dust, and torch-lit pillars build epic atmosphere as a layered stone mechanism rises to showcase your mark. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, particle intensity, and glow to match any identity. Ideal for intros and outros across gaming, film, or fantasy-themed content, this dark, photorealistic scene delivers premium impact in seconds. Bring mythic weight to your brand with an elegant, atmospheric reveal that’s easy to personalize and unforgettable to watch.
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Intro
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us