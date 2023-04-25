Transport your brand into a cinematic world of ancient ruins. This 3D logo animation pushes through weathered stone columns at sunset, with dust and lens flares adding depth and drama. The stone-carved logo reveal suits intros, outros, promos, and presentations alike. Earth‑tone grading, realistic materials, and a smooth, suspenseful camera drift deliver a premium, story‑driven identity moment. Simply drop in your logo to create an unforgettable reveal that feels timeless and epic.