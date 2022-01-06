Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Logo - Square - Original - Poster image

Epic Logo - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Outro
187exports
rating
Give your brand an epic entrance with a cinematic logo animation. Drifting dust, dramatic light rays, and a glossy 3D treatment forge a powerful identity mark, perfect for intros or outros. Easily tailor colors for the background, particles, smoke, and highlights, and add a short tagline beneath your logo. The moody, stone-textured backdrop and smooth, fluid motion keep attention fixed on your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it fits seamlessly across platforms. Make your logo feel premium, atmospheric, and memorable—customize and render in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us