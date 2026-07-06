The Arcane Book - Vertical

Transform your brand into legend with a cinematic, vertical logo animation crafted around an enchanted book. This fantasy-inspired template features a dramatic page‑turn reveal, elegant title on the cover, and a glowing energy core that forms your logo with atmospheric particles. Ideal for story‑friendly intros, outros, or book promos, it blends 3D motion graphics, moody lighting, and refined typography. Customize title, logo, colors, and more to match your brand. Perfect for authors, publishers, and creators seeking an evocative, story‑driven opener that feels mysterious, premium, and unforgettable.