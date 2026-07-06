Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Arcane Book - Vertical - Original - Poster image

The Arcane Book - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Fantasy
Book
27exports
rating
Transform your brand into legend with a cinematic, vertical logo animation crafted around an enchanted book. This fantasy-inspired template features a dramatic page‑turn reveal, elegant title on the cover, and a glowing energy core that forms your logo with atmospheric particles. Ideal for story‑friendly intros, outros, or book promos, it blends 3D motion graphics, moody lighting, and refined typography. Customize title, logo, colors, and more to match your brand. Perfect for authors, publishers, and creators seeking an evocative, story‑driven opener that feels mysterious, premium, and unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us