Arcane Gate - Vertical

Summon your brand with a striking arcane portal logo reveal. This vertical opener conjures a glowing, rune‑rimmed gate as particles swirl inward, light rays sweep, and your emblem emerges in a glassy core with a clean tagline beneath. Ideal as an intro or outro, it blends fantasy style with an elegant, atmospheric glow. Easily customize colors, logo and fonts to match your identity. Perfect for creators, streamers, and brands seeking a mysterious, premium look with magical flair and crystalline details.