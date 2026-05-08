Quantum Halo - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a high‑impact, futuristic logo reveal. This vertical logo animation features a luminous energy portal, swirling vortex motion, and polished 3D staging for a bold, cinematic intro or outro. Neon glow, electricity, and particle accents create a premium tech look that stands out in stories, reels, or ads. Personalize colors, glow, and text to match your identity, then export a crisp, attention‑grabbing sting that fits right into your content strategy.