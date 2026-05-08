Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quantum Halo - Post - Original Theme - Poster image

Quantum Halo - Post

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Futuristic
Glow
Intro
3D motion graphics
24exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a powerful, sci‑fi halo reveal. This template builds a glowing energy ring and vortex before bursting into your logo, framed by a sleek platform and subtle particles. Ideal for quick intros and outros, it pairs epic impact with a clean, modern look. Easily tailor colors, glow and overall intensity to match your identity. The centered composition keeps focus where it matters while atmospheric details add polish. Perfect for tech, gaming, and forward‑thinking brands that want a high‑end, futuristic logo animation in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us