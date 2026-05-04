Quantum Halo

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This futuristic template centers your logo inside a glowing portal and energy orb, accented by lens flares, neon glow, and subtle particles. Ideal for tech-forward intros and outros, it features a clean, centered layout and a reflective pedestal for extra depth. Easily upload your logo, add a short tagline, and fine‑tune colors, glow, and background look. With high-impact visuals and a suspenseful build that culminates in a powerful flash, this design delivers premium production value in seconds.