Quantum Halo - Square

Bring your brand to life with a powerful, futuristic logo animation. A glowing energy orb swirls in a dark 3D chamber, building tension with particles, light rays, and chromatic accents before a dramatic flash reveals your mark. Customize the logo, tagline, colors, glow and more, then sync with your own audio for the perfect opener or closer. Ideal for tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a premium, cinematic identity. Render a striking intro or outro that’s unmistakably yours and ready for any square social feed or channel.