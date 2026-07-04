WOW Hellmouth - Vertical

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic, vertical logo animation forged in fire. A menacing dragon, swirling smoke, and molten textures converge into a glowing circular emblem where your logo and tagline take center stage. Designed with 3D motion graphics, light rays, sparks, and a glossy reflection sweep, this template delivers an epic reveal that fits intros or outros. Easily customize colors for the orb, ring, and background, switch between original or custom logo colors, and fine‑tune reflection intensity. Ideal for bold branding across reels, shorts, and story placements.