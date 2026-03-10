Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Emberstrike Merge - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Emberstrike Merge - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Fire
7exports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a high-impact logo animation that fuses flame, smoke, and flying embers into a powerful reveal. This cinematic, glow-driven design centers your mark with dramatic light rays, streaks, and explosive hits, making it perfect for intros, outros, and social stories. Easily customize three logo stages, a tagline, and rich color controls for fire, smoke, particles, and background. Fine-tune the glow, add your soundtrack and sound effects, and deliver an energetic, epic impression in seconds. A bold, atmospheric choice for creators who want a molten, attention-grabbing identity sting.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Emberstrike Merge
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:09
Emberstrike Merge Original theme video
Action Wrestle Reveal - Vertical
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:12
Action Wrestle Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Fire Strike Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Fire Strike Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion Original theme video
Phoenix Surge Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Phoenix Surge Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Fireball Explosion Reveal - Vertical
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Fireball Explosion Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Pumpkin Terror Reveal
By milinkovic
Edit
00:14
Merge Pumpkin Terror Reveal Original theme video
Burn And Ignite Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Burn And Ignite Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
