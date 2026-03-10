Emberstrike Merge - Vertical

Set your brand ablaze with a high-impact logo animation that fuses flame, smoke, and flying embers into a powerful reveal. This cinematic, glow-driven design centers your mark with dramatic light rays, streaks, and explosive hits, making it perfect for intros, outros, and social stories. Easily customize three logo stages, a tagline, and rich color controls for fire, smoke, particles, and background. Fine-tune the glow, add your soundtrack and sound effects, and deliver an energetic, epic impression in seconds. A bold, atmospheric choice for creators who want a molten, attention-grabbing identity sting.