en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Magical Book Reveal
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by v.createvfx
7exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Imagine your logo, shrouded in a veil of arcane smoke, coming to life amidst embers that evoke ancient power. With our Magical Book Reveal template, that vision becomes reality. Personalize with your logo and brand colors to produce a video that radiates enigmatic charm.
Similar templates
Best of v.createvfx
By rajpakhare
9s
5
3
9
Step through the portal to electrifying brand identity with our Portal Reveal template. Your logo takes the spotlight, emerging amidst a spectacle of lightning to command attention. It's the perfect way to introduce your essence with impact, complete with custom fonts and colors for a video tailored to your vision. Ideal for socials or the big screen, amplify your message with this bolt of creativity.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
5
Emergency Flashlight Reveal is a stylish template with a dark mood cinematic glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
By d3luxxxe
8s
7
3
6
You only have one chance to make the first impression - you better be awesome! Fireborn features modern and energetic design combined with a powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle shockwave effect. Energy accumulation, overload and explosion, shockwave, particles, light rays - everything is there for a maximum impact! Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By v.createvfx
11s
2
2
7
The Fire Ring Reveal is a dynamic and intense template that features a ring of fire around your logo, which gradually ignites and reveals your brand. The animation is accompanied by fiery particles and intense sound effects, creating a sense of excitement and energy. The template is perfect for businesses looking to add a bold and dramatic touch to their brand reveal or promotional content.
By sergeyeremeew555
11s
5
4
11
Vortex Fire Logo is an impressive template that will spectacularly reveal your logo of trails of fire and smoke. The template has extensive appearance customization options.
By sergeyeremeew555
12s
6
3
11
Cinematic Logo spectacular appearance of yours with animated neon rays along the contour of the logo.
By mocarg
7s
2
3
5
A charged collision spawns your logo in a twirling cloud of evaporating smoke. Perfect for luxury brands, fashion and those of us with a flamboyant style. Color the atmospheric smoke to fit your branding and unleash your inner grandeur with this epic intro video.
By milinkovic
8s
6
3
15
Step into the realm of legends with our cinematic Epic Medieval Unveil template. Immerse your audience in a medieval battlefield, complete with dramatic lighting, flying embers, and clashing swords. Ideal for intros, outros, or powerful standalone pieces for historical documentaries, game intros, or epic narratives. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a truly legendary presentation.
Menu
Templates
Solutions