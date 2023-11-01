Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Magical Particles - Original - Poster image

Magical Particles

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Cinematic
564exports
rating
Bring holiday magic to your brand with a cinematic logo animation crafted from glowing particle trails, glitter and bokeh. This festive intro/outro reveals your logo in a dramatic, elegant burst of gold against a dark, cosmic backdrop. It’s ideal for Christmas campaigns, promos, trailers and YouTube. Easily customize colors and audio to match your style, then export in multiple aspect ratios for social and beyond. Deliver a polished, memorable reveal that feels premium, celebratory and timeless.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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00:14
Partnership Magical Particles Original theme video
Magical Particles
By milinkovic
Edit
00:14
Magical Particles Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us