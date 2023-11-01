Magical Particles

Bring holiday magic to your brand with a cinematic logo animation crafted from glowing particle trails, glitter and bokeh. This festive intro/outro reveals your logo in a dramatic, elegant burst of gold against a dark, cosmic backdrop. It’s ideal for Christmas campaigns, promos, trailers and YouTube. Easily customize colors and audio to match your style, then export in multiple aspect ratios for social and beyond. Deliver a polished, memorable reveal that feels premium, celebratory and timeless.