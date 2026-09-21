Melodic Flow Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a polished square lyric video. This template centers each line with clear, kinetic typography over an elegant musical backdrop. Audio‑reactive motion enhances the beat, while a built‑in timer and progress bar keep viewers oriented. Customize fonts, sizes and colors, toggle subtle shake and exposure, and optionally add a logo moment or spectrum styles. The minimalist, monochrome aesthetic ensures maximum readability across platforms. Perfect for singles, album cuts and promotional drops.